Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,945 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $182.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 18,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $3,259,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 390,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,774,680.34. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $968,377.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,604.72. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,893 shares of company stock worth $8,559,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

