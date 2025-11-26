Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $191,922,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,229,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,500,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,877,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,800,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,578,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,131 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $624,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,831.60. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,922.94. This represents a 68.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,586 shares of company stock worth $3,611,550. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:H opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.18.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is -64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

