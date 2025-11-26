Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in CarMax by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.54.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

