Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.67 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 170.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 14,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,811,843.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 372,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,043,426.85. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $918,979.74. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,954 shares of company stock worth $9,611,898. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.33 and a 1 year high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

