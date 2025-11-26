Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $130.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.63 per share, with a total value of $438,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

