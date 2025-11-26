Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,657,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford bought 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,517.28. The trade was a 17.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $36,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 106,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,005.20. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 5.3%

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $50.00 price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.