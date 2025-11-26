Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,363,000 after buying an additional 548,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 359,568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 393.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 394,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 314,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $14,294,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.59 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $45,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,464 shares in the company, valued at $247,901.68. The trade was a 22.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Synovus Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

