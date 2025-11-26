Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,550 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,034.40. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

