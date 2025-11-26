ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI Stock Holdings Lowered by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3,058.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $180,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $560,977.90. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $132,376.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,607.04. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $175.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.37.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

