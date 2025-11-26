Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $353,000 in Columbia Financial $CLBK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.80 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CLBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Columbia Financial in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

