Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Stock Position Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.23, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The company had revenue of $705.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -2,440.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.