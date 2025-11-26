Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,300 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 470,391 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $361,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,852,024,000 after buying an additional 3,003,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 73.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

