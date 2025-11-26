Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Biogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.08. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $185.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.