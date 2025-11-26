JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Farrow Financial Inc.

Farrow Financial Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of JPM opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $322.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.