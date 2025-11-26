BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 13.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Investment Management boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

