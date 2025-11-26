Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 374.84%.The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.