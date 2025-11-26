Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Price

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

EQR stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 422,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Equity Residential by 30.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

