Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FULC. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $624.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $165,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 484,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,049.92. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

