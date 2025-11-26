Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.The company had revenue of $626.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

