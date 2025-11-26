Contrasting First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) and Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $505.41 million 3.40 $142.57 million $1.38 12.01 Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $320.29 million 2.88 $75.93 million $3.00 10.78

Volatility & Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 20.00% 10.12% 1.25% Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania 16.94% 9.55% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.49%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. Its Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.