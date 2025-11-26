Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $77.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.9286.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

VTR stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,559.04. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,262,638.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,521,361.95. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 698,912 shares of company stock worth $51,454,499 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Ventas by 76.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Ventas by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

