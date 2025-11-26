Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $6,139.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,141.5161.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,576,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Booking by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,906.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,398.49. Booking has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

