Analysts Offer Predictions for PANW Q1 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the network technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 205,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,476,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $916,099,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

