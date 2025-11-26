Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $455.96

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $455.96.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $447.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $493.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $444,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 88.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 948.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,762,000 after purchasing an additional 426,441 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.