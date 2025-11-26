AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $236.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.1111.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $215.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $228.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

