FY2026 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.66. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

