Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $9.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.37. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

XOM opened at $114.53 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after buying an additional 1,111,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after purchasing an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,963,934,000 after buying an additional 445,283 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

