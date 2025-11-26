CVE:NXL FY2026 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXL – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NexLiving Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of NexLiving Communities to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

