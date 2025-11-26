AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.18 Average PT from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.1786.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. UBS Group raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.93%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 377.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

