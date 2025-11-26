Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Receives $138.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.4375.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

DUK stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

