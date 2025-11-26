Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.14.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 322.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 164.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 429.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.