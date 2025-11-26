Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLPG. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Galapagos from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galapagos

Galapagos Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.