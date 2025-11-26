Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

