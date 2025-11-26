Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $24.47 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after purchasing an additional 506,225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,841,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,196,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $22,164,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

