Northland Capmk Has Negative Outlook for UTI Q1 Earnings

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 435.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 206,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,034 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 141,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 108,838 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

