Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for CNA Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

CNA has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $410,452.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,233.26. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 674,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,534,024.64. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in CNA Financial by 70.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

