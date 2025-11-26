Brokers Set Expectations for KBR’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

KBR opened at $40.72 on Monday. KBR has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,544,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,199,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KBR by 25.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,506,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KBR by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,090,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after acquiring an additional 308,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,419,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,929,000 after acquiring an additional 517,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,621,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

