The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNTG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $970.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

