Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for CFR Q2 Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.
NYSE:CFR opened at $125.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $146.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.15%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
