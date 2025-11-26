Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 20.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) dropped 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40. Panmure Gordon currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 4.03 and last traded at GBX 4.58. Approximately 48,038,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 10,179,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLW. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 12.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.56.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

