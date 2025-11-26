Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

CERT stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. Certara has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. Certara had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $559,366.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,850.68. This trade represents a 40.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Certara by 66.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

