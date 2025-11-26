New America Acquisition I Corp. (TBA) Announces December 4th IPO

New America Acquisition I Corp. (TBA) expects to raise $300 million in an IPO on Thursday, December 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 30,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $453 million.

Dominari Securities and D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

New America Acquisition I Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Florida)Â We are a newly organized blank check company. We intend to identify and acquire a business where we believe our management teamsâ€™ and our affiliatesâ€™ expertise will provide us with a competitive advantage, including (those in the) technology, healthcare and logistics industries. We will seek to acquire one or more businesses with an aggregate enterprise value of $700 million or greater, although, if we believe it is in the best interests of our stockholders, we may pursue a business combination with a target below that size. Kevin McGurnÂ has served as our chairman, CEO and CFO since July 2025. Mr. McGurn has served as the chief executive officer of Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, since March 31, 2025, and he is a member of its board of directors. Mr. McGurn most recently served as vice president of advertising solutions at T-Mobile, where he led initiatives across digital and programmatic advertising platforms. Before that, from 2018 to 2023 he was the president of Vevo LLC, a global music video platform jointly owned by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, where he was responsible for monetization, sales strategy and global partnerships. Earlier in his career, from 2007 to 2013, Mr. McGurn served as the senior vice president of advertising sales at Hulu, where he helped to launch and scale the companyâ€™s ad-supported streaming business. He has also held an independent board role at Zype, Inc., a video infrastructure platform that was acquired by Backlight, a portfolio company of PSG. Mr. McGurn serves in an advisory capacity to TMTG, supporting the companyâ€™s diligence and strategy around mergers and acquisitions, subscription video on demand (SVOD) and social networking platforms, including Truth+ and Truth Social. He is also a limited partner and strategic entrepreneurial advisor to Revel Partners, a venture capital firm focused on B2B SaaS and media innovation, and Alpine Meridian, a venture capital fund with investments across digital media and consumer technology. Mr. McGurn has cultivated extensive relationships across media, entertainment, technology, telecommunications, and music industries. Mr. McGurn graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1998 with a BA in History. He was a two-time NCAA all-America pick in the sport of lacrosse. (Note: New America Acquisition I Corp. disclosed the terms for its SPAC IPO on Aug. 4, 2025, in an S-1/A filing : 30 million units at $10.00 each to raise $300 million. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant.) “.

New America Acquisition I Corp. was founded in 2025 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor New York, NY 10022 and can be reached via phone at +1 (917) 576-6828.

