What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Progressive Q4 Earnings?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.52.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $226.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,558. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

