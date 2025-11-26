B. Riley Has Negative Estimate for Cool FY2025 Earnings

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cool in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cool’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cool’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cool has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Cool Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CLCO opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cool has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.71 million.

Institutional Trading of Cool

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cool stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,704 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 6.64% of Cool worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

