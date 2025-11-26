What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for FRT FY2025 Earnings?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.19. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.96.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE FRT opened at $98.38 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

