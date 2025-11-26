FY2025 Earnings Forecast for EIC Issued By B. Riley

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eagle Point Income in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst T. D’agostino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIC. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Point Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter worth $131,000.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

