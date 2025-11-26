FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Sigma Lithium Issued By Cormark

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

SGML has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 24.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 26.6% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 623,832 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

