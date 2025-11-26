Northland Capmk Forecasts Olaplex FY2025 Earnings

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Olaplex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.77 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLPX. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $734.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.29. Olaplex has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Olaplex by 2,320.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 135,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 324.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198,864 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Olaplex by 1,521.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

