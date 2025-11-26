FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVE:DB Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

DB opened at C$0.12 on Monday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

