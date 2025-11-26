Brokers Offer Predictions for LXEO FY2025 Earnings

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

LXEO stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, insider Eric Adler sold 3,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $30,235.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,261 shares in the company, valued at $654,953.34. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Sandi See sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $34,758.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,806.28. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $221,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

